Director–General, Administrative Staff College of Nigeria (ASCON), Mrs Cecilia Gayya, has lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for making it mandatory for all Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of government agencies and parastatals to undertake leadership training in the college.

Gayya gave the commendation ahead of the next round of the exercise, scheduled for June 19.

She spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Badagry, Lagos State, yesterday.

“The president has mandated that all chief executives should undertake a mandatory executive training programme in ASCON. The next round of mandatory training for CEOs is coming up on the 19th of this month. No fewer than 50 CEOs are expected to take part in the session, which is the sixth batch.”

She said that training and retraining were indispensable in building capacity.

Gayya said the Head of Service had, last year, also set up an inter-ministerial committee to look at how to build up the capacity of directorate level staff in the federal civil service.

The director-general said the review of public service rules had strengthened operations of ASCON and that the college would take advantage of that to cover more grounds.

She welcomed the directive ordering private consultants working on training government officials to do so in collaboration with organisations like ASCON.

Gayya urged CEOs to patronise services offered by ASCON so as to build capacity and boost the quality of service delivery in both public and private sectors.

