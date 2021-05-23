(NAN)

The UN Security Council on Saturday called for full adherence to the ceasefire agreement on Friday that brought to an end the 11 days of fighting between Israel and Palestinian armed groups in Gaza.

The Security Council in a statement, welcomed the announcement of the ceasefire and mourned the loss of civilian lives resulting from the violence.

The council gave recognition to the diplomatic mediation efforts by Egypt and other countries in the Africa region, the UN, the Middle East Quartet, and other international partners.

It also stressed the immediate need for humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian civilian population, particularly in Gaza.

“The Council offered support to Secretary-General, António Guterres’ call for the international community to work with UN on developing an integrated, robust package of support for a swift, sustainable reconstruction and recovery.

“The members of the Security Council stress the urgency of the restoration of calm in full.

“It reiterated the importance of achieving a comprehensive peace based on the vision of a region where two democratic states – Israel and Palestine – live side by side in peace with secure and recognised borders,’’ it stated.

According to figures released by the UN humanitarian coordination office (OCHA) for the Occupied Palestinian Territory and verified by the UN human rights office (OHCHR), 242 Palestinians have been killed since May, 10.

”At least 230 of the dead were seemingly killed by Israeli forces, although OCHA reported that some of the Palestinian casualties in Gaza may have resulted from rockets from their own side, falling short,” it added.

The Ministry of Health in Gaza, reported that 1,948 Palestinians had been injured, including 610 children and nearly 400 women.

According to Israeli sources, OCHA reported that 12 Israelis had been killed by Palestinian rocket, or other fire, or when running for shelter during strikes with around 710 injured.