Following the irregular supply of electricity, especially to manufacturing companies, about five blue chip firms have invested over ¢1 billion to have regular supply of energy. The firms include GB Foods, Vitafoam, Cormart, Nigerian Bottling Company and Bell Papyross.

Making this known at the Certificates Handover for Certified Energy Auditors in Abuja, the Advisor, Energy Management, Nigerian Energy Support Programme (NESP), Joshua Yari Garba, said that following the investment, the firms recorded an annual energy savings of ¢700 million.

He said that the European Union (EU) and German Government within the framework of the Nigerian Energy Support Programme (NESP) have supported the training and certification of 30 engineers from various manufacturing and energy service companies, including policy makers on energy audit.

“The gesture aims to develop expertise on energy efficiency services for the Nigerian manufacturing sector. The training was part of NESP’s support to participating companies of the Energy Efficiency Networks (EEN), a platform aimed at developing the technical capacity of energy managers to independently carry out energy audit in their production facilities.