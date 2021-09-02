Wife of Kingston Gbadebo Dallas, stalwart and trustee of Omo Eko Pataki, Roseline Mojisola, is dead.

Devoted wife, mother and grandmother, she passed on during a brief illness. She was aged 72.

A statement by General Tajudeen Olanrewaju (retd), for and on behalf of the chairman and trustees of Omo Eko Pataki, described her as loving, selfless, and caring about the goodwill of others.

“She held true and steadfast to her Christian faith until the very end.”

Funeral arrangements would be announced by the family.

