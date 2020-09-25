Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Former Minister of State for Education, Kenneth Gbagi has described as fake news that he is under detention by the Police.

In a statement by his Media Assistant, Sylvester Omonigho, Gbagi said the news of his arrest circulating across various social media platforms was the handiwork of fake news peddlers.

An online platform, reported that Gbagi, who is currently nursing a governorship ambition in Delta State in 2023 on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, allegedly arrested and charged four of his staff working in his hotel to court for allegedly stealing his N5,000.

The statement read thus: “We wish to categorically state that the Former Minister of State for Education is not under detention by the Police as claimed by the peddlers of such fake news.

“The spurious claims of molestation and blackmail against Gbagi, sadly brings to the fore the dangers associated with Hate Speech and the use of social media platforms by mischievous elements for the realization of devious ends.

“We also wish to state that the sad reality surrounding wrongful accusations leveled against the former Minister signals the dangers looming ahead not for leaders in the country alone, but anyone who becomes a target of those whose enterprise is the business of blackmail and character assassination.

“To this end, we therefore call on the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to immediately wade into the matter by commencing an investigation, so as to put a leash on all those behind the protests and ceaseless blackmail, who clearly are bent on plunging the state into round of crisis just to satisfy their selfish political ambitions.

“At the appropriate time, legal action will be pursued to once and for all prove the innocence of Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi and to redeem his image.”