From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Three-term Senator, Patrick Osakwe is dead. He passes on last night in a London hospital at 73 years.

Osakwe represented Delta north senatorial district between 1999 on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

He hailed from Ndokwa area of the state.

As a result, a 2023 governorship aspirant and former Minister of State for Education, Kenneth Gbagi has condoled the bereaved family, describing the late Senator as a firm supporter of equity, justice and fairness.

Gbagi said he deeply regretted the death of Osakwe, noting that as a Senator, his contributions to strengthening Nigeria’s democratic foundation were invaluable.

“His measured and constructive domestic policies contributed to stability and peace in the country.

“I knew the late Senator Patrick Osakwe as a great friend, a firm supporter of equity, fairness, justice and someone who did a great deal to expand and deepen democracy.

“In this hour of darkness, on behalf of myself and my family, I would like to express the words of support, heartfelt sympathy and condolences to you, his immediate family, the friendly people of Ndokwa Nation and Delta State in general,” he said.