By Bolaji Okunola

It was a day of celebration as the University of Lagos (UNILAG), on Saturday, March 19, witnessed the opening ceremony of the 2022 edition of Nigeria University Games (NUGA) at the institution sports complex.

The colourful ceremony, which hosted seventy-five universities across the nation, was graced by The Speaker, House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila, Minister of Youths and Sports, Sunday Dare while Lagos State Governor, Babajida Sanwo-Olu was represented by Chairman, Lagos State Sports Commission, Sola Aiyepeku.

Also present on the occasion were the Managing Director of GTco, Segun Agbaje, Pro-Chancellor, UNILAG, Dr. Olanrewaju Tejuoso, Prof. Stephen Hamafyelto and the Vice-Chancellor, UNILAG, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe.

In his quest to perform the lighting of the game torch, Gbajabiamila described sports as a veritable tool for unification among different ethnic background and religion.

“We have here men and women who are ready to showcase their talents as I did in some years past, when I was a student in UNILAG.

“About 78 universities and more than 10,000 athletes and officials are gathered here because sports is a universal language understood by many across lines.

“In days to come, we will be seeing talents evolving and there is no doubts in my mind about the university that will come tops, my only worry is about the university that will be in the second place.

“Sure, we know that `Lagos no dey carry last’. Furthermore, I have seen sports as a means of development and unity, that brings everyone together,” he said.