From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives has adjourned plenary abruptly over the non-availability of Order Paper.

The Order Paper is a schedule of the business of the day in the parliament.

Speaker of the House Femi Gbajabiamila announced the adjournment shortly after taking his seat, preparatory to the commencement of the day’s business.

Gbajabiamila had observed that there was no Order Paper, to guide the House proceeding, while none of the deputy House clerks were on the floor.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Consequently, the speaker, who was visibly angry, said he would hold the clerk of the House, Chinedu Akubueze responsible for the lapses.

‘I am going to hold you responsible. I am going to hold whoever is responsible. This House sits at 11, everybody knows that. It is 11:20. When I came in, nobody was on this floor. None of your deputies were here. Order paper is not ready.

‘What kind of thing is that? What kind of thing is that, that we are now forced to adjourn the house. Everybody should see me in my office. House adjourned till Tuesday,’ he stated.

Thereafter, the deputy House leader, Peter Akpatason, formally moved for an adjournment of the House. While the adjournment was seconded by the Chairman Services Committee, Wale Raji.