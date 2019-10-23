Moshood Adebayo

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, wife of the president, Mrs. Alisha Buhari, Lagos Governor, Babajide Sanwo Olu and his counterpart from Ogun, Prince Dapo Abiodun have stressed the critical roles of women in a nation.

They spoke during the 2019 edition of the annual conference on women organused by the Committee of Wivesmof Lagos State Officials, (COWLSO) in Lagos, yesterday.

The speakers stressed the need to adequately empower women to enable them contribute positively to the arduous task of nation building.

Gbajabiamila, who told the gathering that plans are afoot to amend the constitution in order to give room for more women participation.

“Women are born to influence the society. What this is about is empowerment of women. We have all heard about 30 per cent. The question is how do we empower women? I believe education is the first step to empowering women…There is constitutional impediments when we talk about 30 per cent. Our thought is I will champion the amendment of those constitutional impediments.”

The speaker said it was high time the constitution was amended to accommodate whatever percentage needed without necessarily discriminating against any particular sex.