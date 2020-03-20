Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; former governor of Oyo State, Adebayo Alao-Akala and Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso I, were among the dignitaries that honoured a federal lawmaker in Ibadan on Friday.

The personalities also included the Chief Medical Director, University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, Prof Abiodun Otegbayo; the 2019 governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, Senator Teslim Folarin, representing Oyo Central in the Senate; a governorship aspirant of APC in Oyo State in 2019, Dr. Olusola Ayandele and the chairman of APC in the state, Chief Akin Oke.

It was the final burial ceremony of Alhaji Abdul-Lateef Akinremi Adisa, father of a member of House of Representatives, Musiliu Akinremi, representing Ibadan North federal constituency on the platform of APC held at Theophilus Ogunlesi Hall, UCH, Ibadan, which was graced by political office holders and politicians across different political parties.

But proper screening against COVID-19 was conducted for every person that entered the hall with digital thermometer and alcohol-based hand sanitiser was provided by the organisers, which every individual used to disinfect their hands against Coronavirus.

The 2019 governorship candidate of Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) in the state, Alhaji Sarafadeen Alli, chieftains of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) that included Alhaji Abass Oloko and Wasiu Emiola, were also in attendance.

Popular Fuji music icon, Alhaji Wasiu Ayinde, who was installed recently as Mayegun of Yorubaland by the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, was the artiste for the occasion.

The hall was filled to capacity and provision was also made for a special canopy outside the hall, where political followers of Akinremi, a business tycoon, were entertained.