Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Thursday announced the list of chairmen and deputy chairmen, as well as members of standing committees in the House.

Those named as committee chairmen include Muktar Betara, Appropriations; Abdulrasak Namdas, Army; Benjamin Kalu, Media and Public Affairs and Babajimi Benson, Defense.

Others were Umaru Bago, Cooperation and Integration in Africa; Khadijah Bukar Ibrahim, North East Development Commission (NEDC) and Julius Ihonvbere, Basic Education.