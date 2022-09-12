From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has appointed Smart Olanrewaju as his Chief of Staff.

Gbajabiamila, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, said Olanrewaju’s appointment followed the resignation of the former Chief of Staff, Sanusi Garba Rikiji. Olanrewaju until his new appointment was the deputy chief of staff to the speaker.

According to the statement, the speaker also appointed other aides to fill vacancies created by the resignation of some of his former appointees.

It noted that the fresh appointments were imperative ” for effective delivery of his legislative agenda for the ninth House of Representatives.”

The statement read in part: “the Speaker through an official correspondence to the Clerk of the National Assembly, NASS/SPK/ADM/VOL.I/524, confirmed the appointment of the new Chief of Staff.