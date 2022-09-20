From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has expressed optimism that the industrial dispute between the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities ( ASUU), which has led to a 7months strike by the union will resolved soon.

Gbajabiamila disclosed this, on Tuesday, while briefing journalists,on the outcome of a meeting between the House leadership, Minister of State for Education, Goodluck Opiah and representatives of ASUU.

The speaker, who stated that the meeting, which lasted for about five hours was fruitful, said the leadership of the House will meet with the Accountant General of the Federation, Auditor General of the Federation and the Salaries and Wages Commission, on Thursday, as part of measures to resolve all contentious issues.

According to him, “we have been here for hours now, deliberating on issues regarding the ongoing ASUU strike. We have covered a good ground. Let me just put it that way and we have made very good progress. Like I said earlier, ours is to interface directly with ASUU as an independent arm of government to find out exactly the details and how solutions can be offered like they said two heads are better than.