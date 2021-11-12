By Chinelo Obogo

Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has commended the proponents of the Startup Bill which he described as timely and would support the tech industry.

Speaking recently when a delegation, led by Jude Feranmi, chief executive officer, RepublikKraft, Micheal Oluwagbemi, founding partner, Lofty Capital Management, and Davison Oturu, partner, Aelex, to the National Assembly, Gbajabiamila said he is pleased because Nigeria is a top destination for tech investments and that he is prepared to attract further investment by providing a clear legislation to support such efforts.

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .

He then mandated his chief of staff and Special Assistant on Research and Policy to keep an eye on the bill and to ensure work is done to see it come through.

Speaking after the meeting with the speaker, Feranmi expressed delight with the reception the delegation got, saying: “It was indeed a fruitful meeting. The speaker is passionate about the role that startups and technology can play in creating meaningful opportunities for young Nigerians and has expressed his willingness to support us.

Setup your own platform that allows you to earn a minimum of ₦100,000 daily, payments are in US dollars, 100% legitimate .Click here to start now .

“That said, we will continue to engage every relevant stakeholder to ensure this bill is passed and Nigeria can have a tech ecosystem that will be the top destination for investment in sub-Saharan Africa.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .