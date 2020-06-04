Speaker House of Representatives , Hon Femi Gbajabiamila has denied endorsing an extension of year of service for some key staff of National Assembly .

He said , in a statement that such claim was not only false but totally mischievous .

The statement signed by his Adviser on Media and Publicity , Lanre Lasisi read “the attention of the Speaker of the House of Representatives Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila has been drawn to a letter purportedly emanating from his office allegedly stating his endorsement of the new Condition of Service for National Assembly staff passed by the 8th Assembly

“The Speaker wishes to inform the general public that there was no time he directed issuance of such purported letter from his office as there is a recognized and authorized channel for all correspondences and resolutions reached by the House or its leadership.“

It continued “the Speaker also wishes to call on the general public to disregard the letter and always rely on official communication channels of the House for news on the position of the House on any matter.”