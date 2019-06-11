At last, the House Majority Leader in the 8th National Assembly has been declared the Speaker of the 9th National Assembly defeating his lone rival, Umar Bago to claim victory.

Gbajabiamila who represents Surulere Federal constituency 1, polled a total of 281 votes to defeat Bago who polled 76 votes.

The ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) leadership had adopted Gbajabiamila as its preferred candidate. But Bago had gone ahead to contest for the position, raising fears that an upset might be on the way.

A total of 360 members-elect took part in the voting exercise which kicked off shortly after the conclusion of elections of the Senate President and the Deputy Senate President respectively.