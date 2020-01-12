Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has eulogised the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, on the occasion of his 61st birthday celebration.

Gbajabiamila, in a congratulatory message, yesterday, said that Lawan, who has been in the National Assembly since 1999 serving first in the House and later in the Senate, is one Nigerian that has actively contributed to the development of the country’s legislature.

The Speaker recalled the valuable contributions of the Senate President while he served as a member of the House and later as a non-presiding officer in the Senate.

He described Lawan as a worthy ally in the onerous task of “building the Nigeria of our dream,” particularly since his emergence as the President of the 9th Senate.

“President of the Senate, distinguished Senator (Dr) Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, is a man of honour. I have known him for close to two decades now, and in all the years we have been together, he has exhibited a high level of patriotism.

“Senator Lawan has a passion for good governance, and at every opportunity, he has proven himself to be one of the best legislators around. No wonder he was unequivocally chosen by his colleagues to be the President of the 9th Senate.

“I know together, we will provide good leadership for the 9th National Assembly, which will take Nigeria to enviable heights in the near future.

“On this day of his 61st birthday, I wish him Allah’s continuous protection and blessings. I also wish him many more years in good health,” Gbajabiamila said.