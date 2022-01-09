By Job Osazuwa

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has felicitated with one of his colleagues, Hon. James Abiodun Faleke, representing Ikeja Federal Constituency, Lagos, on his coronation as the Atunlushe-Akorede of Ikeja Land.

The felicitation followed the installation ceremony held at the palace of Onigbongbo with the attendance of Oba of Aguda, Saibu Hakeem Agbaosi Ewe Obaja 1; the Awise of Onigbongbo kingdom, Olusegun Adeyemi Ajasa Olaside 1 and the Olu of Oregun, Dr. Olukunmi Olusesan Akingbola Ikuduro 1.

Gbajabiamila described Faleke as a noble son of the land, who had given his people a voice in the House.

He said: “I want to congratulate you (Faleke) for this great honour and my special congratulations go to your wife. If not for her, this could have been unachievable.

On his part, Faleke thanked the Oba in Council and the people of his constituency for the honour bestowed on him and his wife and pledged to continue to serve the people with his time and resources.