By Job Osazuwa

The Speaker of House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila has felicitated with the member representing Ikeja Federal Constituency, Lagos, Hon. James Abiodun Faleke, on his chieftaincy coronation as the Atunlushe-Akorede of Ikeja Land.

His wife, Bukunola was also installed as the Yeye Atunlushe-Akorede of Ikeja Land at the weekend.

The three main traditional rulers in the constituency: Oba of Aguda, His Royal Majesty, Saibu Hakeem Agbaosi Ewe Obaja 1; the Awise of Onigbongbo kingdom, His Royal Majesty, Olusegun Adeyemi Ajasa Olaside 1; and the Olu of Oregun, His Royal Majesty, Dr Olukunmi Olusesan Akingbola Ikuduro 1, performed the installation at the palace of the Onigbongbo monarch before the train moved to the Police College, Ikeja, for the reception.

Gbajabiamila described Faleke as a noble son of the land, who has duly represented his people and given them a voice in the House.

The Speaker congratulated Faleke, who is the Chairman, House Committee on Finance, for the honour and his contributions to the development and growth of Ikeja constituency through his various empowerment programmes.

Gbajabiamila also congratulated and commended Bukunola for being a strong pillar by her husband at all times.

He said: “I want to congratulate you (Faleke) for this great honour and my special congratulations go to your wife. If not for her this could have been unachievable.

“Faleke is a great man who has performed well as the Chairman of the House Committee on Finance. Sometimes all he has is 24 hours to deliver and he always comes through. I congratulate you once again and I look forward to more success.”

The latest title holder thanked the Oba in Council and all the people of his constituency for the honour bestowed on him and his wife, pledging to continue to serve the people with his time and resources.

The event was also graced by the entire Oba in Council at the Ikeja Local Government, other traditional rulers, including the white cap chiefs of Lagos, public office holders and notable businessmen.

His family members and associates were not left out at the celebration. King Sunny Ade performed at the event. Gbenga Adeyinka was the Master of Ceremony, while former Inspector General of Police, Mike Okiro, Nollywood actor Prince Jide Kosoko and many other prominent Nigerians attended the occasion.