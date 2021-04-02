From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, and the new Speaker of the Ghanaian Parliament,Albert Bagbin, have agreed to strengthen parliamentary relations between Nigeria and Ghana.

Gbajabiamila, in a statement by Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, on Friday, said this in a bid to find lasting solutions to challenges such as the trade dispute involving some Nigerian traders in Ghana.

According to statement, the speaker and his Ghanaian counterpart reached the agreement during a zoom meeting.

Gbajabiamila was quoted to have told his counterpart that the two countries were like siblings and should continue to explore the avenue of parliamentary diplomacy in addressing shared challenges, as there was much both could learn from one another.

He congratulated the Ghanaian Speaker for his success at the recently contested polls.

“I look forward to working with you. There are a lot of issues for both our countries, that, I think through Parliamentary Diplomacy and back-channel discussions, we can resolve for the people of both countries.

“I’m sure you are aware of a couple of them, including the relationship between Ghana and Nigeria in terms of our traders and residents over there and yours over here too.

“I think the onus rests upon both of us to try and resolve whatever issues there are. We started on this trajectory last year with the former speaker and we made very significant inroads and headway.

Bagbin, on his part, welcomed the idea of having a better relationship with the Nigerian Parliament