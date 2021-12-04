Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Friday inaugurated a 1.6km link road in Ikorodu, Lagos State, facilitated by Mr Benson Babajimi, the lawmaker representing the area in the National Assembly.

Inaugurating the project, Gbajabiamila commended Benson for reconstructing the road with streetlights and urged the community to ensure proper maintenance.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the link road connects six streets, namely; Kaz Avenue, Ayagbadejo, Ajeboriogbon, Nike Olubodun and Ajoke Oyebo.

Speaking during the inauguration, Benson said that the the road was recconstructed to ease vehicular movement from Ijebu Ode inwards Ikorodu town and lessen the pains of people living in the area.

According to the lawmaker, Nigeria is currently experiencing infrastructural deficit which the present administration is making efforts to bridge the gap.

He commended Lagos State Government for its infrastructural projects in the area as well as the Imota Rice Mill, which would be the largest in Africa when completed

Benson said that the road was strategic and would be handed over to the Community Development Association (CDA) to ensure proper maintenance and durability.

“The governor is trying in terms of road construction in Ikorodu, especially the major roads like Igbogbo road, Ijede road, Owutu and the Rice Mill at Imota.

“We have the strength to assist him in doing the internal roads; while he is doing the macro, I will be doing the micro in my own little way with the assistance of the Speaker to bridge the gap.

“We are trying to make things easy for those who elected us, our party, the governor and also our president, our job is to put smiles in the faces of our people.

“We met with the CDA and explained that this is their property, they should not allow drainage to destroy the road due to overflow of water.

“They should take ownership and ensure that the road is well maintained,” the lawmaker said.

The State Chairman of All Progressives Congress, Mr Cornelius Ojelabi, commended the lawmaker for doing such a magnanimous project as dividend of democracy in his constituency.

Ojelabi urged residents to ensure proper maintenance of the road and appealed to party members to revalidate their membership card in preparation for next election.

The Ayangburen of Ikorodu, Oba Kabiru Shotobi also commended the lawmaker on the gesture and encouraged him to continue in his good work and practical representation of Ikorodu at the National Assembly.

NAN reports that the event was attended by Rep. Wale Raji, from Epe, royal fathers and all the five local government chairmen in Ikorodu division.(NAN)

