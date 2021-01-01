Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila in a new year message urged Nigerians to keep hope alive.

The speaker in the message by his media aide, Lanre Lasisi said Nigerians should use the experiences of 2020, which he described as challenging, to work towards a better 2021.

The speaker expressed optimism that 2021 held a lot of positives things for Nigeria and Nigerians, hence, the need for citizens to remain positive.

He called for continuous unity and peaceful coexistence among Nigerians.

“We have no other country than Nigeria; this is the only country we can call ours. It is my hope and prayer that the year 2021 will be better than all the preceding years of our nation’s history,” he said.