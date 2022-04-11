From Magnus Eze, Enugu

Speaker of House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has launched a mobile application, named Reprezentme, designed to track the activities of legislators and enhance representative democracy in Nigeria.

Performing the Zoom launch, at the weekend, he said the app would bridge the gap between the legislator and his constituents by ensuring effective two-way communication system.

Gbajabiamila posited that the role of the legislator is largely misunderstood in Nigeria, but expressed the optimism that the app will help put lawmakers on their toes, while also educating people on what to expect from their representatives.

He applauded the CEO/Founder of Reprezentme, Victor Mba, and his team, saying that the idea was long overdue.

He said: “Having this application, you’ve done amazing job, this is your contribution to the development of representative democracy. So, I am excited, very happy and I congratulate you. For me, communication is key.”

Mba said it was the first ever app that would hold leaders accountable, noting that it would revolutionalise politics and governance in Nigeria.

