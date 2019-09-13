Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, yesterday, met with the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, at the National Assembly.

Daily Sun gathered that the meeting held behind closed door, lasted for about two hours, and was attended by the Deputy Speaker, Idris Wase, and some other lawmakers.

Inside sources said the parley discussed the challenges confronting the EFCC and how the National Assembly could strengthen the fight against corruption through necessary legislations.

Also discussed was how funds recovered from by the anti-graft agency could be utilised in the budget process, as well as how the country could get utmost value from non-cash assets recovered by the agency.

A statement by the spokesman of the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, said Magu briefed the House leadership on recent achievements of the agency, especially the outcomes of its collaboration with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), in the fight against cyber fraud.

The EFCC boss, the statement said, informed the lawmakers that the just concluded ‘Operation Rewired,’ resulted in the recovery of $169,850 and N92 million in addition to several expensive cars and plots of land across the country.

“In line with government’s commitment to maximise utilisation of recovered funds, some forfeited properties have been allocated to government agencies in dire need of office accommodation. I hope that the funds will not just be recovered but be utilised for the benefits of Nigerians,” he said.