From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Saturday called on Nigerians to join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Gbajabiamila, who described the APC as the “party of progress”, urged Nigerians to take advantage of the registration and revalidation exercise of the party to become members.

The speaker stated this at his ward, in Surulere Local Government Area of Lagos State, where he had his membership of the ruling party revalidated.

Gbajabiamila, who represents Surulere 1 Federal Constituency, stated that the APC was committed to upholding democratic principles.

‘I want to urge Nigerians to use the opportunity of the registration/revalidation exercise to join the party. APC is the number one party, APC is the party of progress,’ the Speaker said.

‘I also urge all our party members to participate in the exercise to update their membership and take ownership of the party.

‘You need to take ownership of the party and until you have registered, re-registered or have been revalidated, you are obviously not yet an authentic member of the APC.’

Gbajabiamila called on APC members in his constituency to move from community to community to mobilise new members to join the party.

According to him, ‘my charge to you today is to go and look for those who have not registered before, those who were not members of APC.

‘Those who were 15, 16, 17 and so on; were not eligible the time we did the last election.

‘So, we want the youths, everybody to be registered with the party.’