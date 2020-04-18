The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, has described as shocking and sad the death of the Chief of Staff to the President, Malam Abba Kyari.

In a condolence message on Saturday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Lanre Lasisi, the speaker said Nigeria had lost a patriot in the person of Kyari.

Gbajabiamila said it was unfortunate that Abba Kyari died as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is now ravaging countries all over the world.

He said Kyari would be remembered for his selfless and dedicated service to Nigeria right from his days as a private citizen through the time he served as the Chief of Staff to the President.

Gbajabiamila said that with Kyari’s and other Nigerians’ death as a result of COVID-19 pandemic, the country needed to do everything possible to avoid further spread of the disease, while taking care of those that tested positive so far.

“I am particularly saddened and shocked at the demise of the Chief of Staff to the President. Here was a person who was highly patriotic and who showed the highest level of commitment and dedication to duty.

“Malam Abba Kyari would be remembered for his contributions to the development of the country at various stages of his life, including the last few years that he had served as the Chief of Staff to the President.

“I believe Kyari died while serving the country as he contracted the disease during his trip to Germany in March on a national assignment as part of efforts to find a lasting solution to the intractable electricity problem in the country.

“This is indeed a great loss to Nigeria. My thoughts and prayers are with his family at this trying time. I also want to extend my condolences to President Muhammadu Buhari for this loss.

“Death is inevitable for every human. The deaths of Malam Abba Kyari and other Nigerians at this time call for us all to rise as a nation and fight the COVID-19 pandemic in every possible way we can,” he said.

Gbajabiamila urged all Nigerians to follow the guidelines set out by the authorities in preventing further spread of the virus.

He called on leaders to make conscious efforts at improving the healthcare system with a view to containing such pandemic.

The lawmaker prayed Almighty God will grant the Chief of Staff and other Nigerians that died as a result of this pandemic a good resting place. (NAN)