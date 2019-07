Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Thursday named former chief whip, Alhassan Ado-Doguwa, as the House leader.

Gbajabiamila said members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in a communication sent to him also nominated Tahir Monguno as chief whip, while Peter Akpatason and Nkeiruka Onyejeocha were nominated to serve as deputy House leader and deputy chief whip respectively.