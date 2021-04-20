Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, said Nigeria must review its foreign policy to protect its national interest in the changing global community.

Gbajabiamila said this in Abuja at a conference on the review of Nigeria’s Foreign Policy, organised by the House Committees on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora on Monday.

He said that the review was long overdue adding that some many things have changed since 1960s when Nigeria’s foreign policy first came into play.

“Technology has changed the way we conduct business and has created opportunity for millions across the world.

“It has also made us vulnerable because the technology platforms and tools that have become such important parts of our lives are themselves susceptible to the people who will seek to use them to hurt us.

“Terrorists, criminals and bad actors of all faces now access to tools that would enable them to operate with ease why avoiding detective agencies.

“No country in the world can meet this challenges alone, we need a global response and we need each other,” he said.

Gbajabiamila added:“Our nation’s foreign policy should define our terms of engagement with the rest of the world so that we can each survive together.

“It we say the world is dynamic and we live in one global village, it is time for us to review our foreign policy.”

He said a deep look into Nigeria’s foreign policy would reveal contradictions that would work for and against the country. This is why the review is very important; foreign policy can shape economic, social and political issues and must be taken very seriously,” he said.