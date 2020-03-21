Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, the Speaker, House of Representatives former Gov. Adebayo Alao-Akala and Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji on Friday honoured Rep. Musiliu Akinremi (APC-Ibadan North) in Ibadan.

The dignitaries and several others had stormed the Theophilus Ogunlesi hall of University of College Hospital(UCH), Ibadan for the funeral ceremony of late Alhaji Abdul-Lateef Akinremi, the lawmaker’s father.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the ceremony was attended by political office holders and politicians from across different political parties in Nigeria.

NAN also reports proper screening against COVID-19 was conducted for every guest at the entrance of the hall with digital thermometer and alcohol-based hand sanitiser provided by the organisers.

Among other dignitaries at the ceremony are Sen. Teslim Folarin (APC-Oyo Central), Chief Adebayo Adelabu, Oyo APC governorship candidate, Alhaji Sharafadeen Alli, ZLP governorship candidate and Dr Olusola Ayandele, an APC governorship aspirant.

Others are Prof. Abiodun Otegbayo, the Chief Medical Director, UCH, Chief Akin Oke, State APC Chairman, members of the State APC Executives and Chief Wasiu Eniola, a PDP Chieftain in the state.

NAN reports that the guests were thrilled with good music by the popular Fuji musician and Mayegun of Yorubaland, Alhaji Wasiu Ayinde, popularly known as KWAM 1.

The hall was filled to capacity with several other followers of Akinremi entertained under a special canopy provided outside the hall.(NAN)