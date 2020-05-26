Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has promised to champion initiatives that will promote child right and better the lots of children in the country.

Gbajabiamila, stated this in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, on Tuesday.

The speaker stated that every Nigerian child must be given all the necessary care and attention, especially quality education, that they require to attain their goals in life.

According to him,, Nigerian children have a lot of potential that must be carefully harnessed through good education and training.

Gbajabiamila, while stating that he always identifies with Nigerian children wherever they are, noted that in support of the age-long maxim that children are the leaders of tomorrow, concerted efforts must be done by all well-meaning Nigerians to achieve a better tomorrow for the Nigerian child.

The speaker promised that he would always champion the cause of the Nigerian children both in Parliament and outside, noting that the House of under him would stop at nothing in supporting any policy that would promote the rights of the Nigerian child, including their inalienable right to a good education.

He said the country cannot set aside May 27 every year to celebrate her children without taking decisive action to better their lives.

Consequently, Gbajabiamila said all policies, including legislative framework, must be put in place to give qualitative education to Nigerian children to reduce the number of out-of-school children.

He implored governments at all levels to come up with programmes and policies that would promote the rights and education of the children. And charged parents to be responsible and responsive in taking good care and training of their children so that the country would be better for it in future.