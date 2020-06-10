Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has rejecting estimated billing system in the power sector saying it “remains a no, no,” and whatever needs to be done to address the issue must be carried out.

He stated this, yesterday, while inaugurating the House Ad-hoc Committee on Power Sector Reforms chaired by House Leader, Alhassan Doguwa, saying he was concerned about the myriad of challenges in the power sector.

Gbajabiamila said setting up the ad-hoc committee became necessary because of the resolve of the House to ensure a comprehensive review of all legislation relating to the power sector.

“Our nation has long struggled with the problem of fixing the power sector and getting it to work in the optimal interest of all our people. We have not succeeded in spite of the best efforts of many. The consequences of that failure are evident in the many industries that have collapsed across the country.It is also apparent in the abysmally low productivity of existing industries due to the enormous cost of generating their power independently.

“The power sector is so integral to our national economic growth, to national security and even to social development that we cannot ever stop trying to get it right,” he said.

Gbajabiamila said that to address the issues, the green chamber had on May 12 resolved to set up a committee to undertake a holistic review of the power sector and recommend legislative action to remedy it.