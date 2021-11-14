From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has expressed sadness over the death of a reporter of Vanguard newspapers covering the House, Mr Tordue Salem.

Gbajabiamila, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, yesterday, described Salem as a vibrant and committed journalist.

The speaker noted that it was painful that the late Vanguard reporter went missing for almost a month before his body was discovered at a morgue in Abuja.

Gbajabiamila, while praying for the repose of the soul of the late journalist, commiserated with his family, Vanguard newspapers, the Nigerian Union of Journalists and the House of Representatives Press Corps.

Similarly, the minority caucus of the House, yesterday, expressed shock over the death of Salem. The caucus, in a statement by the minority leader, Ndudi Elumelu, urged the police to step up investigation and resolve the mystery surrounding the journalist’s disappearance and death.

“The news of the reported discovery of the remains of the journalist on Thursday, a month after he went missing, is horrifying and yet another sad commentary on worsening insecurity in our country.

“The minority caucus notes the report by the police that the journalist was knocked down by a hit-and-run driver, around Mabushi area in Abuja. However, as representatives of the people, we demand that the police must not foreclose investigations, particularly given conflicting official security reports trailing Mr. Salem’s sudden disappearance and death.

“Our caucus is still trying to come to terms with the conflicting reports as well as how it took a month before a body of a motor accident victim is discovered in a very busy area like Mabushi or any part of the Abuja municipal for that matter.

