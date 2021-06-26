Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has felicitated the Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila on his 59th birthday anniversary, describing the country’s number four citizen as a progressive minded politician with passion for national unity.

The former governor, while extolling the virtues of the Speaker, acknowledged the invaluable contributions of Gbajabiamila to nation building in various capacities.

In a birthday message to the Speaker, Kalu extended his greetings to family, friends and associates of the celebrant, adding that Nigerians are proud of Gbajabiamila’s giant strides.

Kalu said: “On behalf of the people of Abia North Senatorial District, I congratulate the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila on the occasion of his 59th birthday anniversary.

“Mr Speaker has contributed to the promotion and sustenance of democracy in Nigeria.

“Having served in various positions nationally and internationally, the celebrant should be celebrated for his outstanding accomplishments in all spheres of life. “The celebrant has over the years demonstrated selflessness and patriotism in all endeavours.

“As the celebrant marks his birthday, I pray for longer life for him as he serves the nation.” Kalu has also congratulated the Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu on the occasion of his 56th birthday anniversary. He described the governor as an accomplished public servant and consummate politician.

While acknowledging the achievements of the governor in Lagos State, Kalu noted that Sanwo-Olu has sustained and consolidated on the achievements of his predecessors. While wishing the governor many more years in the service of humanity, Kalu urged the celebrant to sustain his feat in governance.

In a congratulatory message, the former governor stressed that the celebrant has demonstrated robust capacity in steering the affairs of Lagos State.

Kalu said: “I join the people of Lagos State in celebrating Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State as he clocks 56. “The celebrant is a seasoned administrator and consummate politician, with passion for growth and development of Lagos State.

“The governor has sustained his goodwill in view of the landmark accomplishments of his administration. “The celebrant has consolidated on the remarkable achievements of his predecessors, and has continually promoted peaceful co-existence among all ethnic groups in Lagos.

“As he marks his 56th birthday, I pray for wisdom and sound health for the governor, as he steers the affairs of Lagos State.”

