The Federal Government has named a high-powered delegation to lead the Nigerian contingent to the forthcoming Africa Cup of Nations tournament starting in Cameroon next Sunday, January 9, 2022.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Honorable Femi Gbajabiamila, will lead the delegation.

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwoolu, the Deputy Senate president, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, the chairmen of the Senate and House Committees on Sports, Senator Obinna Ogba and Honorable Olumide Osoba are also in the delegation.

Some other members include the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folashade Yemi-Esan, Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola, Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, Minister of Agriculture, Dr. Mohammed Abubakar, Ministers of State for Finance, Prince Clem Ikanade Agba, Agriculture, Mustapha Baba Shehuri and Science and Technology, Mohammed Abdullahi, as well as a representative of the Department of State Security (DSS).

They are expected to leave for Cameroon on Sunday, January 9, 2022.