Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Thursday, tasked journalists to always be objective in their reportage, as that would help to promote good governance in the country.

Gbajabiamila, who gave the charge at the inauguration of the newly elected officials of the House of Representatives Press Corps, said journalists must contribute to the well-being of the society through their coverage.

He stated that since journalists have the capacity to shape the different narratives in society, it is imperative for them to ensure balanced and objective reportage.

The speaker promised that the ninth House under his leadership will continue to ensure that there is a conducive for all journalists covering the activities of the Green chamber to do their job.

According to him, “my own is an admonition, and there’s nothing wrong with admonition. Get me right, we want you to report the truth. Whether it is negative or not, one thing is just to make sure it’s the truth. Whether it goes against the House, it goes against the Senate, it doesn’t matter. But let it be the truth,”

“We talk about reforms here and there; there has to be reform in your work too. Just recently, we had people from the media come and apologised for false reporting.

“You have the potential of even killing your business in a newspaper house, because in a society if you’re sued, that’s the end of your job. So, what does it pay anybody, knowing especially that the story you’re publishing is false?”

The chairman of the press corps, Grace Ike, in her remark, thanked the Speaker for attending the inauguration. She stated members of the corps would always ensure that their reports are truthful, balanced and objective.