From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The speaker, House of Representatives, Rt Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has enjoined Nigerians to eschew bitterness and live in peace with one another.

Gbajabiamila stated this at Abiriba, Ohafia Local Government Area of Abia State during the burial of a former colleague and member that represented Aba North and South federal constituency, Hon. Ossy Prestige.

Similarly, the Abia State governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, described the death of the lawmaker a personal loss to him as the deceased was a great friend and an asset to the state.

The speaker who was represented by the minority leader of the House, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, said life is too short.

He charged those occupying various elective and political positions to help those who are in need, stressing that it is the only thing they could give to the people and what to be remembered for when they die.

Gbajabiamila described the deceased lawmaker as a businessman and entrepreneur who used the legislative tools to pursue the cause of his constituents and fought for the peace of the country.

In his remarks, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, who was represented by his deputy, Ude Oko Chukwu, stressed the need for all to reflect on life and its ephemeral nature and learn how to lead a good and impactful life.

The governor disclosed that Abia State benefited immensely from various interventions of late Hon. Prestige as a member of the House of Representatives and regretted that it would be difficult to find a replacement for him.