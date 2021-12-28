The Speaker of House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, will deliver the 52nd convocation lecture of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka, Lagos, next month.

Vice-chancellor of UNILAG, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, said Gbajabiamila, an alumnus of the university, has accepted to deliver the 2020 convocation lecture, titled “Building Back Better: Creating a New Framework for Tertiary Education in Nigeria in the 21st Century.”

Ogundipe, who spoke at a media parley recently, said the convocation lecture would hold on Monday, January 17, 2022, and will be chaired by Justice Amina Adamu Augie, Justice of the Supreme Court.

The VC used the opportunity to commend education writers for their support towards the university administration wuth their coverage of activities in 2021. He urged them to continue supporting the institution in 2022.

He disclosed that the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) bestowed an award on UNILAG for being the best in the South West in utilisation of grants.