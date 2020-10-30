Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, and his deputy, Ahmed Wase have congratulated Muslim Ummah on the Maulud celebration urging them to exhibit peace and love for one another and called for prayers.

Gbajabiamila said that the celebration of the birth of Prophet Muhammad should be used to pray for peace, progress and unity, especially at this period of challenges facing the country.

He advised that the characters and teachings of the Holy Prophet should be the watchword for all.

Wase, in his message, also called on the faithful to promote love, unity and understanding.

The lawmaker felicitated with Musilims and urged religious leaders to use the period to spread love, tolerance and support for the ongoing reforms by the Federal Government.

“As we mark this year’s Eid-el Maulud, I wish to rejoice with Muslim brothers and sisters and to advise that we take advantage of the occasion to renew our bond of unity. I urge that we continue to pray for peace, progress and stability of the nation.”

The deputy speaker further called on youths to emulate the teachings and virtues of the Prophet and resist individuals or groups that could sow seeds of division.

He said they should strive to resist hatred from anyone trying to incite violence or instigate them against one another.

According to him, the life of Prophet Muhammad and his teachings are filled with piety, unity, charity, peaceful coexistence and good neighbourliness.

He urged all to emulate these virtues and live in peace.