From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

The member representing Ikwo/Ezza South Federal Constituency of Ebonyi State, Chief Chinedu Ogah, has written his name in gold in the annals of political representation in Nigeria.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, stated this when he led more than 20 federal legislators, including the Deputy Minority Leader, Tobi Okechukwu, and the Deputy Chief Whip, Nkeiruka Onyejiocha, to the activities marking the 45th birthday and thanksgiving of their Ebonyi colleague.

The grand finale of the commemoration, which took place at Item Amagu Ikwo on Friday, July 2, was dedicated to the empowerment of over 500 constituents of Ezza South/Ikwo Federal Constituency. No fewer than five Sienna buses, 200 tricycles, motorcycles and more than 300 bags of fertilizer were given out to the people, even as Ogah doled out cash assistance to at least 50 youths and women to start businesses of their choice.

Represented by his deputy, Idris Wase, the Speaker commended Ogah for securing more than 200 job slots in federal ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) for his constituents within his short stay in the National Assembly, saying it was the highest from a first-term lawmaker.

He described the celebrant as one of the friendliest lawmakers in the House, promising to work closely with him to attract more Federal Government projects to Ebonyi State.

Governor David Umahi, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Kenneth Ugbala, called Ogah a performing legislator who had done his constituents and Ebonyi people proud.

He enjoined the federal legislator to continue his quality representation, saying he had set a good standard for other lawmakers to follow in the state.

“Governor Umahi congratulates Chinedu Ogah for the great feat he has achieved in one year plus in office. Through your achievements, you have already set a standard and template for others to follow. Going forward, anyone who wants to go to Abuja for representation must sign an agreement with us that he will perform like you,” he said.

Minister of State for Mines and Steel, Uchechukwu Ogah, who chaired the occasion, described the celebrant as a leader that understood that God raised him to help and lift his people.

The minister said: “If God did not raise you here, maybe some people may not have owned a car, a tricycle or a motorcycle. God has established you here to give meaning and light to people’s life.”

Ogah, who is the only legislator elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ebonyi State, was born on July 2, 1976, in Item Amagu Ikwo, Ikwo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

In 2019, he contested for the House of Representatives on the platform of the APC but the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared his opponent of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Lazarus Ogbe, winner of the poll. Not leaving anything to chance, Ogah challenged the result at the election tribunal, which ruled in his favour. Later that year, the Appeal Court sitting in Enugu upheld the judgment of the National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal in Ebonyi State that he was the authentic winner of the election. He was subsequently sworn in as member representing Ikwo/Ezza South Federal Constituency on November 19, 2019.

To celebrate his victory at the Appeal Court and mark his 45th birthday, Ogah embarked on inauguration of projects he had attracted and executed within his one year and six months in the National Assembly. The period was also used for the empowerment of women, youths and indigent persons and families in his constituency.

The project inauguration across the two local government areas of Ikwo and Ezza South, which he represents, started on Monday, June 28, and ended Thursday, July 1. In the course of the four days, Chief Ogah, in company of some of his colleagues from the National Assembly, stakeholders, the APC family, friends, well-wishers and the media, visited all the wards in two LGAs where they launched projects and gave succour to his people. A total of 59 people-oriented projects, ranging from bridges, culverts, boreholes, a civic centre to 300KVA transformers, three-bedroom bungalows for indigent widows to school buildings, among others, were inaugurated.

Pleased by the achievements of Ogah, chairman of Ebonyi State Traditional Rulers’ Council and traditional ruler of Ezzama community, Eze Charles Mkpuma, endorsed him for a second term, saying he deserved the support and prayers of the people to continue his good works.

“What you have done in less than two years in office has put the previous occupants of the office to shame. You have demonstrated the quality representation we have been yearning for many years. Someone was in the office for six years without achieving anything tangible for our people but you have changed the story in less than two years. We will support you and pray for you to represent us again because you have done us proud,” the traditional ruler said.

Also, chairman of the APC in Ezza South LGA, Nwankwo Chukwudi, who was among stakeholders that received Ogah at Ameka, where he launched a bridge, said the lawmaker’s achievements in less than two years in the federal legislature were unprecedented and miraculous. He stated that the people of Ameka were very grateful to Ogah for the bridge and other projects he executed in their area to raise their living standard.

