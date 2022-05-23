From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi
Member representing Katsina-Ala, Ukum and Logo federal constituency and deputy Chairman house committee on commerce, Richard Gbande has again won the primaries of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) to run for a second term at the green chambers of the National Assembly.
The primary elections which was conducted under a peaceful atmosphere at Akume Atongo Stadium Katsina-Ala on Sunday attracted people from all works of life including party faithful, businessmen, farmers, market women and youths.
Gbande polled a total number of 108 votes to beat his rivals Lawrence Vihimga and Gbede Igyer with zero votes.
Electoral Officer, Mike Adyo alongside returning officer Mbafan Ianna declared Gbande as winner of the primary election.
Responding, the visibly elated Gbande while dedicating his victory to God, thanked Senator Gabriel Suswam, delegates and elders of the party for voting massively for him even as he promise not to betray the confidence reposed in him.
Those who witnessed conduct of the elections were; Senator Gabriel Suswam, Professors Saint Gbilekaa, Iorwuese Hagher and Linus Saalu, elder Dickson Adzaugba, Dr. Timothy Ijir, Council Chairmen for Katsina-Ala, Ukum and Logo Local Government councils; Hons. Atera, Ayua and Agber, Comrade Dr. Boga Abuur, Chairman elect for Ukum; Hon. Kartyo Tyoumbur and Ukum State Assembly flag bearer; Hon. Kizito Tiza.
Others were Katsina-Ala, Ukum and Logo PDP Chairmen; Abraham Utôv, Patrick Nyietagher, Hon. David Sevav, elders Akura Orngu, Chaverkper, Peter Maashin, Mathew Iortseghem among numerous others.
Sent from Yahoo Mail on Android
From Priscilla Ediare, Ado Ekiti Former governor of Ekiti State and Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate for...
© 2019 The Sun Nigeria - Managed by Netsera.
© 2019 The Sun Nigeria - Managed by Netsera.
Leave a Reply