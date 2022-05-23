From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Member representing Katsina-Ala, Ukum and Logo federal constituency and deputy Chairman house committee on commerce, Richard Gbande has again won the primaries of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) to run for a second term at the green chambers of the National Assembly.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

The primary elections which was conducted under a peaceful atmosphere at Akume Atongo Stadium Katsina-Ala on Sunday attracted people from all works of life including party faithful, businessmen, farmers, market women and youths.

Gbande polled a total number of 108 votes to beat his rivals Lawrence Vihimga and Gbede Igyer with zero votes.

Electoral Officer, Mike Adyo alongside returning officer Mbafan Ianna declared Gbande as winner of the primary election.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Breaking!!! Earn up to N2 - N3 million monthly GUARANTEED (all paid in US Dollars). No training or refereal required. Do business with top USA companies like Amazon, Tesla, Facebook, IBM, Netflix, Zoom, etc. Learn more .

Responding, the visibly elated Gbande while dedicating his victory to God, thanked Senator Gabriel Suswam, delegates and elders of the party for voting massively for him even as he promise not to betray the confidence reposed in him.

Those who witnessed conduct of the elections were; Senator Gabriel Suswam, Professors Saint Gbilekaa, Iorwuese Hagher and Linus Saalu, elder Dickson Adzaugba, Dr. Timothy Ijir, Council Chairmen for Katsina-Ala, Ukum and Logo Local Government councils; Hons. Atera, Ayua and Agber, Comrade Dr. Boga Abuur, Chairman elect for Ukum; Hon. Kartyo Tyoumbur and Ukum State Assembly flag bearer; Hon. Kizito Tiza.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

Others were Katsina-Ala, Ukum and Logo PDP Chairmen; Abraham Utôv, Patrick Nyietagher, Hon. David Sevav, elders Akura Orngu, Chaverkper, Peter Maashin, Mathew Iortseghem among numerous others.

Sent from Yahoo Mail on Android