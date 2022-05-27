Leading Nigerian fine living brand, GbemiDH, has introduced new variants to its popular home fragrance line, DreamHome Scents, offering its discerning customers greater choice. The new collection boasts 15 exciting scents in reed diffusers, room sprays, car diffusers and scent sachets. The brand has also launched a new website www.gbemidh.com for ease of shopping.

Speaking at the unveiling, Gbemi Elekula, Creative Director of DreamHome, said: “With its proven links to emotion and memory, scent is an integral part of how you feel within your own home or office, and how your guests feel about your space. An expertly chosen home fragrance can elevate a cherished sanctuary to new heights of comfort. That is why we have curated these beautiful fragrances.

“Comparable to the best anywhere in the world, DreamHome Scents are produced from the finest natural ingredients and purest essential oils, intimately mixed to create the most pleasurable scent experience in any space. The potent oils in our blends can help to balance emotions, diffuse unnecessary worries, and promote an uplifted state of mind and general wellbeing.”

“I believe that the scent of a room and the ambience of a home should be chosen with as much care as the fragrance on your skin. And you cannot go wrong with DreamHome Scents,” said Solate Ovundah-Akarolo, a director at the company.“Made from rare scents and oils, DreamHome fragrances breathe life and atmosphere into every space, giving it sensorial sophistication.”

