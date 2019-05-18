Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Justice Olanrewaju Mabekoje of the Ogun State High Court in Abeokuta on Friday struck out 15 counts on the 32 charges filed against the former governor of Ogun State Gbenga Daniel by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Mabekoje also directed the former governor to open his defense on the remaining 17 charges.

According to the judge, the EFCC failed in its prosecution to establish a prima facie case against the former governor.

Daniel had filed a no-case submission against all the charges after the EFCC closed its case calling 33 witnesses, 30 of whom had failed to testify against him on the legal matter which had dragged for eight years.

The legal matter, however, will enter into a new phase as Daniel is expected to present witnesses and exhibit in his own defense against the EFCC charges.