From Rose Ejembi Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

Benue Governor Samuel Ortom has charged leaders at all levels, particularly at the local government in the state, to continue to make sacrifices for the people by embarking on projects that would make positive impacts on their lives.

Ortom, who gave this charge in Gboko, the traditional stool of the Tiv nation, while commissioning a 50-year-old modern market built by the council chairman Isaac Mtom urged leaders to always place the service of the people above their personal interests.

He observed that the market which was started by the then Chairman Jon Uan in 1993 has been abandoned for over 31 years, and commended the council chairman for demonstrating capacity and exhibiting integrity in resuscitating the market.

Ortom said that Mtom has shown that young men can be entrusted with leadership and will deliver democratic dividends.

“Since I assumed office in 2015, I have conducted three local government elections and sworn in chairmen but I have not seen this development in any of the councils.

“This chairman has exhibited integrity within a short time in office. I advise them to serve the people with the fear of God because tomorrow, you will be given bigger responsibility.

“I urge other local government chairmen to emulate this developmental project. I call on the people to continue to support the chairman to execute more projects that will benefit them,” he said.

The Council Chairman Isaac Mtom said he was 5 years old when the market was started, saying that when he came on board he prioritize the completion of the Modern market to decongest the main Gboko market in addition to providing a police post and installation of a transformer which was donated by the state governor.

Mtom said as a young man, he is challenged to live a legacy for more youths to be saddled with leadership positions, saying, ” f I fail, I have also failed the entire youths.”

The modern market has 56 lines named after prominent Benue indigenes including Governor Samuel Ortom, Sen George Akume Minister for Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Sen Barnabas Gemade, former Senate Presidents Iyorchia Ayu and David Mark, Aper Aku, Moses Adasu with over 1000 stores and 16 warehouses.