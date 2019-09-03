Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The National/State Assembly Election Petition Tribunal in Benue State has ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct fresh election in five polling units in Gboko West State Constituency.

Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Terhemba Chabo had dragged the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Terna Achir before the tribunal after the election on account that the margin of win was less than the number of votes cancelled.

Giving judgement in favour of APC’s Chabo, the Tribunal in a decision read by its Chairman, Justice AA Adeleye held that PDP’s Terna Achir did not win the election with majority of the lawful votes cast.

He consequently ordered for fresh election in five polling units of the state constituency within 30 days from the day of his judgment.

“In the final analysis, it is hereby declared that the 2nd Respondent (Achir) was not elected by majority of lawful votes cast. INEC is hereby ordered to announce a new date fresh election in the five polling units within 30 days from date of this judgment,” Justice Adeleye ordered.

INEC had declared Achir winner with 7880 votes while Chabo polled 7570. Thus, the margin of win is 313 but the Tribunal found that 1921 voters were disenfranchised.