From Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan

Abba Atiku, the son of 2023 presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar, has eulogised former Deputy Governor of Oyo State Barr Hazeem Gbolarumi as a worthy leader.

Abba stated this on Saturday in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital when he was received by Gbolarumi at a meeting by PDP members supporting Atiku at his Bodija residence.

According to Abba, Gbolarumi has been with his father before I was born and he is still with my father because their relationship together has spanned over 30 years.

Abba called on the youths to give their unflinching support to his father who has dedicated his life to serving the country.

He prayed for peace and unity in the country.

“All your meetings on Saturday shall always bring the best result. I pray for peace and success in Ibadan and Oyo State generally,” he stated.

Also speaking, Gbolarumi, who is the Oyo State Coordinator for Atiku Campaign Organisation, appraised Abba as a dedicated son to his father’s course.

He said Abba was on a tour to South West states to monitor campaign activities and he deemed it fit to stop over and attended the PDP meeting.