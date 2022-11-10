From Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan

The Oyo State Coordinator for Atiku Presidential Campaign Organization, Barr. Hazeem Gbolarumi, has charged support groups of the party to expand their outreach across the nooks and crannies of the 33 local governments of the state.

He made the appeal on Wednesday while receiving in audience the leadership and members of some support groups who were on a courtesy visit to his residence in Ibadan.

Gbolarumi implored all the support groups to tighten their belts and canvass votes for the PDP Presidential Candidates, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in the coming months, saying it is the only Candidate that guarantees positive change from the abysmal performance of the current administration.

“APC has offered Nigeria and Nigerians nothing but hardships with no feasible solutions to address it.

“We will not rest till His Excellency Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is elected the president of Nigeria. If he is elected as the president of Nigeria, he will be pro-active in addressing the insecurity challenges facing the country, attract foreign investments and give support to millions of small and medium scale enterprises in addition to 40 per cent youth inclusiveness in government.

“Our campaign will not stop at the local government level, but down to the wards where we have massive people. It will be a door to door exercise and we assure you that we will achieve our major goals”, Gbolarumi stressed.

Gbolarumi further emphasized that the only hope for Nigeria rests in PDP; the only political party with a clear-cut plan to rescue Nigeria.

He recalled that when PDP was at the helm of the nation’s affairs, Nigeria was economically buoyant and the investors were trooping in to invest their fortunes in the country.

He added: “all of us are aware of the problems we face today. It is not going to be an easy task, but it’s a task that is surmountable, with commitment and passion. And by the special grace of God and with your support, we shall surmount the problems facing Nigeria,”