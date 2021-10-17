From Gyang Bere, Jos

Deputy Chairman, Senate Committee on Defence and Senator representing Plateau North, Istifanus Gyang, has described the Gbong Gwom Jos and Chairman Plateau State Traditional Council of Chiefs and Emirs, Da. Jacob Gyang Buba as an advocate of fairness, unity and justice in Nigeria.

Gyang disclosed this yesterday during the 70th birthday thanksgiving service in honour of the paramount ruler held at BUKEN Academy Jos.

He said the royal father has been a strong voice and moral force not only in advocating peace but in promoting fairness, equity and unity in the governance structure of the nation.

Gyang added that the royal father who has served the nation in different capacities has also brought honour and dignity to the traditional institution not only in Plateau State, but the nation a whole.

“This phase in the life of the royal father is an opportunity to appreciate the very demanding and outstanding leadership he is providing in his position as the Chairman, Plateau State Council of Chiefs and Emirs and also the custodian of the cherished values, culture, tradition and God given heritages of the land and people.

“It is an open testimony that the voice of our royal father the Gbong Gwom Jos has been unambiguous and a moral force in seeking and promoting peace, unity, equity and good of the nation vis-a-vis the many challenges of nation building confronting Nigeria today, ” Gyang said.

