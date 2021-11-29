From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Gbong Gwom Jos, Jacob Gyang Buba has advocated adequate funding for technological institutions and revival of moribund industries for rapid economic development.

The paramount ruler made the call during a facility tour at the National Metallurgical Development Centre ,NMDC, in Jos.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

Gbong Gwom explained that provision of adequate funds for NMDC would help in processing numerous mineral resources that abound in the country.

The traditional ruler also expressed sadness over the most steel industries in Nigeria were moribund pledged to intervene in challenges facing the centre.

Speaking earlier, the Director General, National Metallurgical Development Centre in Jos, NMDC. Professor Linus Asuquo expressed sadness that NMDC was under-funded, thereby making it difficult to carryout its mandate after about 50 years of its establishment.

According to Professor Asuquo Nigeria is operating on Zero point one percent GDP on Research and Development but recently President Muhammadu Buhari has increased it to 0.5 percent annual budgetary allocation to the sector.

He explained that the centre had potential to boost the economy of Plateau state through processing of minerals, particularly tin, which is in abundance in Plateau state.

“Tin mining plays a very important role in the socio economic life of Plateau state and Nigeria, other minerals also make significant contributions in this direction,” Asuquo added.

Asoquo explained that the centre was currently functional due to collaboration with other agencies adding that his administration has rehabilitated obsolete equipments at the centre.

The DG NMDC lamented that many raw materials were being carted away by foreigners at the detriment of the Nigerian economy due to non functionality of processing centres.

He commended the visit of the Gbong Gwom Jos to NMDC which according to him was the first of its kind since establishment of the centre in the state.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .