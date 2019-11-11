Gyang Bere, Jos

The Gbong Gwom Jos and Chairman Plateau State Traditional Council of Chiefs, Da Jacob Gyang Buba, has raised the alarm over issues of child trafficking in Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Da. Buba disclosed this during the Unity Service of the Berom nation, held at Kuru in Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State.

“I have been informed about what parents are doing, particularly in Riyom Local Government Area – that parents sell their children to make a living. We will not tolerate this and any man who indulges in this will be arrested and prosecuted.

“It is the responsibility of men to take care of their families and we will not accept the act of giving out children to people that their identity is not known for proceed due to hardship.”

Da. Buba lamented that most parents had been giving reasons why their children were being given out to learn skills but ended up being subjected to child labour and prostitution.

He called on parents to take responsibility of their families and their academic training to make them responsible to their society.

Former governor of Plateau State, Sen. Jonah David Jang, urged youths in the state to stop looking up to government for employment but engage in skills acquisition to become self-reliance.

Jang said Plateau State is blessed with mineral resources and urged the citizens to form a cooperative and access funds at the Central Bank to start exporting some of the mineral resources that are explored in the state.

He urged the people to remain firm despite the wave of insecurity and hardship and be law abiding to constituted authorities.