Gyang Bere, Jos

The Gbong Gwom Jos, Da Jacob Gyang Buba, has urged Berom youths to shun all forms of sentiments and work collectively for the prosperity of Berom nation.

He admonished them not to allow politics and selfish interests divide them even as he enjoined them to unite to protect their heritage.

Da. Buba stated this, yesterday, when President of Berom Youth Moulders-Association (BYM), Mr. Gabriel Badung, led youths on a Christmas visit to the monarch’s palace.

“You are the leaders of tomorrow and you must do everything right to safeguard your tomorrow.Learn how to stand united for the prosperity of yourself and the land.

“You must not allow politics to divide you, shun drugs and all forms of criminality, respect your elders and constituted authorities and do things in a civil manner,” he said.